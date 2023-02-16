UKRAINES ZELENSKIY THANKS NORWAY FOR $7 BLN IN AID OVER FIVE YEARS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Norwegian lawmakers on Thursday for agreeing to pass a bilateral aid package of some $7 billion over five years.



Speaking via video link, Zelenskiy said "the support that Norway is providing for our country sets a precedent for sustainable support".



Norway, a major petroleum exporter, has seen its government income swell to record levels following Russia's invasion of Ukraine as the price of gas sold to Europe soared last year.



The package, announced on Feb. 6, is the largest aid programme Norway has ever supplied to a single nation.