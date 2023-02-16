UAE sent 74 relief planes, Saudi Arabia 11 planes to quake-hit Türkiye, Syria

Relief planes continue to fly from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia to help the affected people by the devastating earthquake that hit Türkiye and Syria on Feb. 6.

According to the Emirati WAM news agency, the UAE has so far "sent 41 cargo planes to Syria and 33 to Türkiye, bringing to 74 the total aid flights to both countries," adding that these planes carried "1,881 tons of food and medical supplies and tents."

It also said that the UAE search and rescue teams are still working "for survivors under the rubble."

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia announced that its 11th relief plane arrived at the airport in Türkiye's Gaziantep, "carrying 88 tons of food baskets and medical and shelter materials."

The Saudi SPA news agency said that the new shipment is part of "the Saudi relief airlift dispatched by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to help the victims of earthquakes in Syria and Türkiye."

At least 36,100 people were killed and 105,505 others injured in two powerful earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, according to the latest official figures.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, were felt by 13 million people across 11 provinces in Türkiye and also affected several countries in the region.

In neighboring Syria, the death toll topped 3,600, with more than 5,200 people injured.