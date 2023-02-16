Spain posts lowest birthrate since record-keeping began in 1941

Fewer children were born in Spain last year than at any time since the government started keeping records in 1941, the newspaper El Mundo reported on Thursday.



There were 329,812 births in 2022, a further decline of a good 2% compared to the previous year, the newspaper said, citing the latest figures from the statistics authority INE.



At just under 47.5 million, Spain's population is almost twice as large today as it was eight decades ago, when 26 million people lived in the country.



With about 1.3 children per woman, Spain has one of the lowest birth rates in the European Union and the world. By way of comparison, Germany, which has also been complaining for years about problems with the birth rate, showed 1.5 births per woman, according to its most recent figures.



The newspaper El País published an article a while ago with the title: "Spain, a country without children."



The extremely low birth rate is attributed, among other things, to low wages and the high cost of living.



After a record 670,000 births in 1976, the number declined rapidly to between 360,000 and 380,000 until the mid-1990s.



The trend reversed again until 2008, when about 520,000 were recorded. Experts said then that this was mainly due to strong immigration, especially from Latin America, but also from other world regions.



Compared 2008 levels, the number of births has declined by nearly 40%.



