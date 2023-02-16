Russia must be blocked from retaking initiative in war, says Ukrainian president

Russia must be prevented from recapturing the initiative in its war with Ukraine, said President Volodymyr Zelensky, adding that he is confident that this will be done successfully.

"We have to ensure that this spring it is truly felt that Ukraine is moving towards victory. This applies to the training of our defense forces, the supply of weapons for our country, and our strategic initiative in the war. Any attempts by Russia to retake the initiative must be thwarted. And I am confident that we will do so," Zelensky said in an evening briefing on Wednesday.

Zelensky spoke just days from the war's first anniversary, on Feb. 24, and as a spring offensive by Russia is widely expected.

Saying that Russia is already losing many of its forces, Zelensky explained their objective is to make sure that "there is less and less desire there to keep Ukrainian territories under occupation."

Zelensky also said that he held meetings within his government focusing on Ukraine's economic recovery, touching on matters such as the agricultural sector and employment, in addition to foreign contacts meant to lay the groundwork for negotiations on Kyiv's EU membership.

"In particular, this was discussed during the visit of the prime minister of Sweden. It is Sweden that currently holds the EU Presidency, and we have both the necessary leadership and the necessary will to start membership negotiations this year," Zelensky added, saying that talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Kyiv also discussed further defense assistance and weapons provisions.

Zelensky added that in a phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, he thanked Aliyev for his "sincere desire for peace for Ukraine, for the humanitarian support for our country, and for his wise view on the protection of international law."

"We agreed to cooperate in global institutions," he said.