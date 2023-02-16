Moscow wants to confiscate assets over Nord Stream explosions

Moscow's parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin called last year's explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines between Russia and Germany a "terrorist attack" on Thursday, blaming US President Joe Biden.



He instructed the Duma, or Russian parliament, to determine the damage done to the gas pipelines last September when a series of blasts caused suspicious leaks.



Four leaks were found in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines that carry gas from Russia to Europe via the Baltic Sea, in the exclusive economic zones of Denmark and Sweden off the Danish island of Bornholm.



Volodin said only further investigations into the incidents could lead to compensation from foreign entities. The MPs pressed, once again, for a United Nations investigation into the acts of sabotage.



The explosions were directed against Russia and Germany, Volodin said. The United States had "carried out" the attack, he said.



There is no evidence of US involvement and it remains unclear who the perpetrators of the sabotage were. The US has denied being behind the attacks.



In recent days however, renowned US journalist Seymour Hersch, who won a Pulitzer Prize for his reporting on the Vietnam War, published an article on the online platform Substack, claiming that US Navy divers were responsible for the explosions. He cited a single anonymous source.



The White House dismissed the unsubstantiated report as a fabrication, but the article has, once again, led Russian politicians to demand answers.



Volodin criticized the fact that even months after the explosions, which received worldwide attention, there was only silence in the West, even though important energy infrastructure for Europe had been destroyed. The European states "with their great history have become colonial states of the US," said the parliamentary speaker.



Given that Russian money is now being confiscated in the West to pay for damages in Ukraine, Russia also has the right to confiscate assets caused by the destruction of the pipelines, he added.



The German prosecutor's office is investigating the blasts.



The explosions led Russia to shut down Nord Stream 1, alleging technical difficulties. The Kremlin says despite the damage, Nord Stream 2 is functional and that Germany has not yet approved it.



On February 22 of last year, Germany halted the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, citing Russia's decision to formally recognize Donetsk and Luhansk, two Ukrainian regions that Russia claims as its own. Two days later Russia invaded Ukraine.



















