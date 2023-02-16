ITALYS MELONI, SICK WITH THE FLU, WONT GO TO MUNICH SECURITY TALKS

Giorgia Meloni, Italy's far-right prime minister, on Thursday cancelled her attendance at the Munich Security Conference this weekend because she is suffering from a strong bout of flu, her office said.



The Italian leader has been sick with the flu for the whole week and has cancelled all her appointments, her office added.



Some 40 government leaders are expected at the conference, which will focus on Russia's war in Ukraine.



Recently Meloni's coalition partner, Silvio Berlusconi, provoked sharp criticism when he blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for escalating the war and causing many deaths. Berlusconi suggested that the West stop its financial and military help to Ukraine. That way a ceasefire could be obtained, he argued.



Meloni has underlined her support for Kiev.



