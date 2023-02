Israeli airliner, Israir, resumed direct flights to Türkiye on Thursday.

The carrier's first flight since 2007 from Tel Aviv to Istanbul carried 146 passengers.

"Brotherhood and solidarity, peace in the future" was written on the plane, which had Turkish and Israeli flags and motifs from Türkiye.

The airline halted flights to Turkiye in 2007 citing operational costs.

The number of airlines flying to Istanbul Airport increased to 96 with the resumption of operations.