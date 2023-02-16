ÇAVUŞOĞLU TO SWEDEN AND FINLAND: ADDRESSING TÜRKIYES CONCERNS NOT JUST ON PAPER BUT IN ACTIONS

NewsWorldÇavuşoğlu to Sweden and Finland: "Addressing Türkiye's concerns not just on paper but in actions"
Speaking during a press conference with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu called on Baltic countries Sweden and Finland to address Türkiye's concerns not just on paper but in actions as well.
On Sweden, Finland's NATO bids, Turkish Foreign MinisterMevlüt Çavuşoğlu urged addressing Türkiye's concerns not just on paper but in actions as well.
Ankara could evaluate Finland and Sweden's bids to join NATO separately, Çavuşoğlu said on Thursday at a joint press conference with NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg in Ankara.
Just as Sweden doesn't allow Daesh/ISIS propaganda, they shouldn't allow terrorist group PKK propaganda either, Çavuşoğlu said in a statement.
Turkish authorities are particularly objecting to Sweden's application because Stockholm harbours members of the bloody-minded PKK, which is seen as a terrorist group by Türkiye, the European Union and others.
Çavuşoğlu thanked NATO chief Stoltenberg for playing a 'very active role,' showing solidarity, and support after Feb. 6 earthquakes in southern Türkiye.