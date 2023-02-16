ÇAVUŞOĞLU TO SWEDEN AND FINLAND: ADDRESSING TÜRKIYES CONCERNS NOT JUST ON PAPER BUT IN ACTIONS

News World Çavuşoğlu to Sweden and Finland: "Addressing Türkiye's concerns not just on paper but in actions"

Speaking during a press conference with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu called on Baltic countries Sweden and Finland to address Türkiye's concerns not just on paper but in actions as well.

Anadolu Agency WORLD Published February 16,2023