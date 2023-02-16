Blinken to visit Türkiye in wake of devastating earthquakes

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Türkiye this weekend to review ongoing US efforts to aid the Turkish government's response to two earthquakes that devastated the country's southeast, the State Department said Wednesday.

Blinken will visit Incirlik Air Base on Feb. 19 "to see firsthand U.S. efforts to assist the Turkish authorities responding to the devastation caused by the February 6 earthquakes," spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

From there, he will travel to the capital Ankara to meet with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, and other senior officials "to discuss continued U.S. support to Türkiye and the Turkish people after the devastating earthquakes, as well as ways to further strengthen our partnership with Türkiye as a valued NATO Ally," said Price.

"Secretary Blinken will also thank the Government of Türkiye for its support for cross-border aid to affected areas of Syria," he added.

At least 35,418 people have been killed and 105,505 injured in the earthquakes that rocked southern Türkiye last week, according to the latest figures.

On Feb. 6, the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes struck southern Türkiye, centered in Kahramanmaras and shaking nine other provinces-Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa, affecting more than 13 million people.

In Syria, at least 3,688 people were killed and over 14,749 injured.

Karen Donfried, the State Department's Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, told reporters on a conference call that Blinken will express the US's "sincerest condolences" for the loss of life during his meeting with Cavusoglu "and discuss how the United States can strengthen our ongoing effort to provide assistance in coordination with the Turkish government."

The top diplomats will also hold a joint press conference in Ankara, and Blinken will visit Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Türkiye's founder, to participate in a wreath laying in honor of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, Donfried said.

Asked specifically if Blinken would meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Donfried said "I'm not giving you a full laydown on the schedule, but what I've shared with you is what we're sharing at this point."

Blinken's visit is part of a three-nation tour that will also take him to Germany and Greece.

He will attend the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 16, where he will address continued international aid for Ukraine as it seeks to fend off Russian forces, as well as "assistance to Türkiye and the Syrian people, and our commitment to transatlantic security," said Price.

After departing Türkiye, Blinken will visit Athens and will meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and opposition leader Alexis Tsipras.

During those meetings, Price said Blinken will "discuss defense cooperation, energy security, and our shared commitment to defend democracy. Secretary Blinken will launch the fourth round of the U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue on February 21."