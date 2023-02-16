Bayern Munich donate $107,000 for earthquake victims in Syria

Bayern Munich are donating €100,000 ($107,000) to help victims of last week's earthquakes in the Syrian border region with Türkiye.



Bayern said on Thursday that its aid organizazion, Bayern Hilfe, handed the donation cheque at the Bundesliga champion's club premises to the Orienthelfer relief organization which has been helping people in need in Syria and other countries in the region since 2012.



At the moment, the people in this region need immediate help, and for us at FC Bayern Hilfe eV, it is always an important concern to be able to provide short-term, unbureaucratic and immediate support in emergency situations," Bayern Hilfe chairman Karl Hopfner said.



"The consequences of this once-in-a-century earthquake will continue to affect life in the entire region for a long time to come.



According to the latest figures on Thursday, the death toll from the February 6 quakes in Türkiye and Syria has risen to almost 42,000.



















