Ukraine to get military equipment worth over $240M from allies

The International Fund for Ukraine will provide Kyiv with over £200 million (over $240 million) worth of equipment to enhance its capabilities, the UK's Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday.

"Ukraine will receive capabilities worth millions including tank spares, uncrewed air systems, electronic warfare, and air defense," the ministry said in a statement.

The first equipment package was agreed upon by the UK, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark, who along with Iceland and Lithuania, have contributed a collective total of more than £520 million to the fund, the statement said.

"With an expected value of more than £200 million, the first package will include vital capabilities in the form of artillery ammunition, maritime intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, and spare parts for equipment, including Ukraine's current tanks," it added.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the package will provide a "significant capability boost" for the Ukrainian military and "their ability to defend their country."

"The UK-led International Fund for Ukraine demonstrates the commitment of the UK and our allies to ensure Ukraine receives vital military aid necessary to defend against Russia's illegal invasion," he said.