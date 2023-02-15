Ukraine has 'real good chance' of launching offensive in spring: US

US defense chief Lloyd Austin said Wednesday that heavy weapons support to Ukraine could make a significant difference on the battlefield against Russia in the spring.

He said at a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels following a NATO defense ministers meeting that the alliance is more united and determined than ever as one year has passed since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Austin said NATO has been strengthening its capabilities to be a deterrence and defense against all risks in all areas.

The alliance is updating its defense plans and increasing readiness levels to ensure that leaders at the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, in July have the resources to implement the new plan, he said.

The leaders will agree on a new defense investment commitment to ensure that the alliance has the resources it needs to invest in collective security, he said.

He also said the ministers had productive discussions on creating ammunition stocks and making progress in increasing industrial capacity.

While acknowledging that there is still much work to be done, Austin stressed the importance of renewing stockpiles to strengthen deterrence and defense in the long term, even as they work to support Ukraine in the critical months ahead.

Asked about the current situation on the ground in Ukraine, Austin said: "What we're seeing in Russia is that it continues to bring a lot of people into the war. These people are not well-educated and well-equipped. That's why we see them suffering a lot of casualties. We'll probably continue to see that continue. That's their strength. They have a lot of people. Our aim is to make sure we provide additional capabilities to Ukraine," he said.

"I think they'll have a real good chance of making a pretty significant difference on the battlefield and establishing the initiative. And being able to exploit that initiative going forward," he added.

Austin began the news conference by offering condolences and pledged to continue to work closely with Türkiye to address the urgent needs and alleviate the suffering caused by twin earthquakes that hit the southern part of the country.

"First of all, on behalf of the US, I once again offer my deepest condolences to our NATO ally Türkiye," he said. "Our hearts are all with the families of the victims."