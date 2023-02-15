SCOTLANDS STURGEON TO QUIT, WILL REMAIN UNTIL A SUCCESSOR HAS BEEN FOUND

Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday she would resign as Scotland's first minister after eight years in the job.

Sturgeon told a news conference in Edinburgh that she would remain as the leader of Scotland's devolved government until a successor is found. She said the decision was not linked to recent short-term issues.

In a shock announcement, the Scottish National Party (SNP) leader told a press conference on Wednesday that she believes it is the right time to stand aside.



The longest serving – and first female – first minister said from her residence at Bute House in Edinburgh that she will remain in office while the SNP selects her successor.



"Since my very first moments in the job I have believed a part of serving well would be to know almost instinctively when the time is right to make way for someone else," she said.



"In my head and in my heart I know that time is now. That it's right for me, for my party and my country."