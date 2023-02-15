Rohingya refugees donate winter clothes to Turkish quake victims

Rohingya refugees living in squalid Bangladeshi camps have donated winter clothes to survivors of the devastating earthquake in Türkiye, a Rohingya community leader said.



Some 700 blankets and 200 jackets were donated to the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency's office in Dhaka, Sahat Zia Hero, a freelance photographer and Rohingya community leader said on Wednesday.



The donations were bought with the small amount of money contributed by the refugees living in camps who are generally dependent upon international aid and other Rohingya living in different parts of the world, he said.



"It is our goodwill gesture to the Turkish people, a token of love for the brothers and sisters in Turkey who are living in difficulties," Hero told dpa by phone.



"We can feel the pain of being homeless and we call on everyone to stand by the victims with whatever means they can," he said, adding that Turkey was one of the primary aid providers to the Rohingya when they fled violence in Myanmar en masse to cross into Bangladesh in 2017.



The Rohingya community will also buy baby-diapers and sanitary napkins, which will be donated to the Turkish agency's office in Dhaka to help the children and women in the earthquake devastated areas.



Bangladesh has been hosting more than 1 million Rohingya Muslims in crowded camps in the southern district of Cox's Bazar after they fled persecution in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.



Of them, nearly 750,000 crossed into Bangladesh after Myanmar launched a military offensive against the minority group in August 2017.



