NATO chief signs book of condolences for earthquake in Türkiye

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and other alliance officials on Tuesday signed a condolence book at Türkiye's NATO Permanent Representation in memory of those affected by the twin earthquakes that hit the southern part of the country.

"NATO stands in strong solidarity with our ally Türkiye, and our thoughts are with the Turkish people following the devastating earthquakes," alliance spokesperson Oana Lungescu said on Twitter.

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand, who was in Brussels for a NATO defense ministers meeting, also visited the Turkish NATO Delegation to sign the book of condolences.

Many ambassadors from partner countries also signed the book to express their condolences to the country.

Over 35,000 people were killed and more than 81,000 others injured in the deadly quakes that jolted southern Türkiye last week, according to the latest official figures.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adiyaman, Gaziantep and Hatay.

In neighboring Syria, at least 3,688 people were killed and over 14,749 injured.