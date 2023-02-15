Iraq to provide fuel support to quake-hit Türkiye, Syria

The Iraqi government pledged on Wednesday to provide high-sulfur fuel to Türkiye and Syria following back-to-back earthquakes measuring 7.7 and 7.6 on the Richter scale that hit both countries last week.

The government will send 30,000 tons of fuel to Türkiye and 60,000 tons to Syria.

The earthquakes, which centered in Kahramanmaras and caused widespread death and destruction in Türkiye, were also felt in nine other provinces: Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

As of Wednesday, the total death toll in Türkiye stood at 35,418 with over 105,500 injured while in neighboring Syria, the death toll topped 3,600, with more than 5,200 people injured.