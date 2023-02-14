US: No sign three downed aerial objects were Chinese or spying

The United States so far has no evidence that three unidentified aerial objects shot down this month were connected to China or any foreign spying program, the White House said Tuesday.

US authorities "thus far haven't seen any indication or anything that points specifically to the idea that these three objects were part of the PRC's spy balloon program or that they were definitely involved in external intelligence collection efforts," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters, using the Chinese state's official acronym.