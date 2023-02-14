BRITAIN: PUTINS TROOPS ORDERED TO ADVANCE IN MOST SECTORS ON FRONT

News World Britain: Putin's troops ordered to advance in 'most sectors' on front

February 14,2023

Vladimir Putin's troops have been commanded to advance in "most sectors" but are struggling to achieve a major breakthrough on the Ukrainian front line, British military chiefs have said.



The Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday that the Russians have "not massed sufficient offensive combat power" on any one axis to "achieve a decisive effect."



Its intelligence assessment said Wagner Group mercenaries have likely made "further small gains" around the northern outskirts of the heavily-contested town of Bakhmut.



But the Ukrainian defence is continuing and the Russian advance to the south "has likely made little progress."



Further north, in Kreminna-Svatove, the ministry said the Russians are making "continuous offensive efforts" but on "too small a scale to achieve a significant breakthrough."



"Overall, the current operational picture suggests that Russian forces are being given orders to advance in most sectors, but that they have not massed sufficient offensive combat power on any one axis to achieve a decisive effect," the ministry said.



Defence sources believe the Russian president's spring offensive may not be launched simultaneously across the entire front line.



But the use of conscripts during the increasing military activity to attack in specific areas could be a means of testing weaknesses in the Ukrainian position.









