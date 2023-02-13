Sacked Russian 'anti-extremism' officer reported to have killed himself - TASS

A Russian Interior Ministry major-general who was sacked last month as second-in-command of the ministry's anti-extremism department has been found dead after reportedly killing himself, the state-run TASS news agency reported on Monday.

Russian authorities use the term "extremist" to describe a range of opposition groups - such as jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation - or media that have been banned for organising anti-government protests or disseminating information considered detrimental to the state.

Vladimir Makarov, 72, was found in the village of Golikovo, outside Moscow. "We were told by the security bodies that he killed himself," TASS reported.

The independent Telegram channel VChK-OGPU quoted relatives as saying Makarov had plunged into depression after losing his job. It said his wife had found him with a weapon by his side.