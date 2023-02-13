Russia claims taking control of Krasna Hora settlement in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

Russia claimed on Monday that it took control of the settlement of Krasna Hora, situated in the north of Bakhmut city in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region.

A statement by the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that the military destroyed four armored combat vehicles, six pickups, and two D-30 howitzers in the direction of Donetsk.

Meanwhile, it further claimed that artillery fire in the direction of "South Donetsk" destroyed three armored fighting vehicles, four pickup trucks, one D-20 howitzer, and two D-30 howitzers.

Last month, the Russian Defense Ministry also claimed that it took the nearby city of Soledar under its control.

A Ukrainian military spokesman later said that a decision was made to withdraw from Soledar to "save the lives of personnel" after forces "accomplished their main task."

No comment has yet been made by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russia's claims on Krasna Hora.

Krasna Hora is located near the strategic city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, a large transport hub through which Ukrainian troops are supplied with weapons, military equipment, and ammunition.