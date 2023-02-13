2 PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

Two PKK terrorists have surrendered to security forces in southeastern Türkiye, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The terrorists, who fled PKK hideouts in northern Iraq, surrendered to security forces at the Habur Border Gate, the ministry said in a statement.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

PKK terrorists have hideouts in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, which they use to plot attacks on Türkiye.