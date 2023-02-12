Ukrainian power plants restored after Russian attacks, minister says

Ukrainian electricity production has been restored after the latest Russian rocket attacks targeting power infrastructure, according to Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko.



Ukrainian power production matched consumption on Sunday, Galushchenko said. Repair work had brought nuclear power plants back on the electrical grid, although Galushchenko pointed out that power outages remain in some areas due to damage to distribution networks.



"There are problems delivering electricity to all customers," he said.



All nine reactor blocks of the Ukrainian-controlled nuclear power plants have been reconnected to the grid, the minister said. The country's largest nuclear plant is located in the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya region and is not among the plants supplying the grid.



Galushchenko said the "ultra-rapid repair programme" after the Russian missile attacks amounted to the "best response of Ukrainian energy workers to enemy destruction."



However, the minister said that falling temperatures and rising demand on Monday would likely create energy shortfalls at the start of the coming week.



