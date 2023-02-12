Türkiye-Syria quake death toll rises to over 28,000

The death toll reported from earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria surpassed an overall 28,000 on Sunday, as hopes of finding further survivors in the rubble faded by the hour.



The death toll in Türkiye has climbed to 24,617, state news agency Anadolu reported in the early hours, citing Vice President Fuat Oktay. Turkish disaster authority AFAD meanwhile said a further 80,278 people were injured.



In neighbouring Syria, at least 3,574 people are known to have died and 5,276 injured.



The first quake hit early on Monday morning with a 7.7-magnitude. This was followed at about midday by another quake with a 7.6-magnitude. Between Monday and Saturday the area experienced more than 2,000 aftershocks, according to AFAD.