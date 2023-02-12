Russia says ready for negotiations 'without any preconditions'

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin stated that all conflicts ends with negotiations and expressed that Russia was ready for negotiations without any preconditions.

Speaking to the Zvezda channel of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vershinin said, "Negotiations have already been made."

"Remember Minsk, remember Istanbul. They are interrupted by Ukraine, but decisions are not made in Kyiv," he said.

"Any conflict ends in negotiations, and Russia has repeatedly stated that it will be ready when such a moment comes," he continued.

"But only negotiations without preconditions, based on existing facts, taking into account the goals we have made public."