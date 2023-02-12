Qatari emir arrives in Türkiye to meet President Erdoğan after major quakes

Following two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye earlier this week, the Qatari emir Sunday arrived in Türkiye on a working visit, the Qatari media reported.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left Doha on Sunday morning to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to Qatar News Agency.

Erdogan welcomed Al Thani at Istanbul's Vahdettin Palace, according to presidential sources who shared a photo of the leaders on Twitter.

The Qatari amir, who is the first head of state to pay a visit to Türkiye after the deadly earthquakes, is accompanied by an official delegation.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Hatay, Gaziantep, Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.