Palestinian president says to seek UN resolution to protect 2-state solution

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Sunday Palestine will seek a UN Security Council resolution to protect the two-state solution.

Addressing a conference hosted by the Arab League in the Egyptian capital Cairo on providing support to the city of Jerusalem, Abbas called on Israel to abide by UN resolutions and signed agreements with the Palestinians.

"We will go to the United Nations and its different agencies, including the Security Council, to counter the Israeli practices that violated all red lines," Abbas said.

"We will demand the issuance of a resolution for protecting the two-state solution by granting Palestine full UN membership, and halting Israel's unilateral actions, atop of which is the settlement building," he added.

"We will call for abidance by the signed agreements and UN resolutions and for holding an international peace conference," he added.

The Palestinian leader went on to call for Arab and Islamic support to the Palestinians in the city of Jerusalem.

"Supporting Jerusalem and strengthening the steadfastness of those staying there and in its environs is a religious duty and a humanitarian and national imperative," he added.

Sunday's conference was endorsed by the last Arab summit, which was hosted by Algeria in November. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II are taking part in the meeting along with representatives of international and UN agencies.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- now occupied by Israel -- might eventually serve as the capital of a Palestinian state.