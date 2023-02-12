 Contact Us
Israeli troops kill Palestinian boy, 14, in West Bank clash, medics say

Published February 12,2023
Israeli troops killed a 14-year-old Palestinian boy during a raid on a flashpoint town in the occupied West Bank on Sunday that led to clashes with gunmen, medical officials and witnesses said.

An army spokesperson said troops sent into Jenin to detain a suspected militant came under fire and shot back. "We are aware of the report that a number of gunmen were wounded in the exchange of fire," the spokesperson said.

Two Palestinians were wounded, local medical officials said.

The West Bank - one of the areas where Palestinians seek statehood - has seen rising violence since Israel intensified raids last year in response to a series of street attacks in its cities.