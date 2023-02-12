Israel initially approves plan to cancel disengagement from West Bank

An Israeli ministerial committee on Sunday approved a plan to cancel a legislation on disengagement from the northern West Bank that was enacted in 2005.

The plan would allow the construction of four settlements that were dismantled in 2005 by former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.

"We expect that the [2005 disengagement] law will be completely repealed and justice will be done," Yossi Dagan, the head of the Samaria Regional Council, said.

"It is impossible to describe the excitement that comes as an injustice that has gone on for years is corrected," he added.

According to Israeli Walla news website, the draft plan will be presented to the Knesset (Israel's parliament) for a preliminary voting on Wednesday. Yet, it will require voting on three readings to be an effective law.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.