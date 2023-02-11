Rescue teams find more survivors 129 hours after quakes

Rescue teams in Türkiye have pulled five members of a single family alive from the wreckage of their home, 129 hours after a powerful earthquake struck the region.

Rescuers on Saturday first extricated mother and daugher Havva and Fatmagul Aslan from among a mound of debris in the hard-hit town of Nurdag, in Gaziantep province, HaberTurk reported.

The teams later reached the father, Hasan Aslan, but the man insisted that his other daughter, Zeynep, and son Saltik Bugra be saved first, the station said.

Hasan was brought out last. Rescuers cheered and chanted "God is Great!" as the man was transported into an ambulance.

A 2-month-old baby was also rescued alive after being buried for 128 hours under the rubble in Hatay province, Turkish state news agency Anadolu reports.



The baby was pulled from debris in İskenderun district and taken to hospital, Anadolu said.



Even though the critical 72-hour window for finding survivors since Monday's earthquakes has long passed, rescue teams were still frantically trying to reach anyone who may still be alive.



On social media and television, people in the quake zone pleaded for urgent help, claiming voices could still be heard in the ruins.