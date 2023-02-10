Zelensky presents Belgian king part of shot-down Russian jet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented Belgium's King Philippe with an unusual gift on Thursday in Brussels.



He gave him part of a Russian Su-25 fighter plane that was shot down in Ukraine.



The Ukrainian pilots wrote on it the words "Together we win," the palace said in a tweet.



Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo was also present at the audience.



Zelensky was in Brussels for a meeting with EU leaders and afterwards, pledged that the fight against Russian aggression is a shared one with the EU.



He also called for heavier and more powerful weapons, including fighter jets to help fight off Moscow's forces, around a year since the invasion began.



