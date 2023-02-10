US waives sanctions for humanitarian aid to Syria after deadly earthquakes

The US eased sanctions Thursday on Syria to allow the flow of humanitarian assistance following the deadly earthquakes that hit southern Türkiye which affected both communities.

The US Treasury Department issued a license that authorizes for 180 days all transactions related to earthquake relief that would be otherwise prohibited by the Syrian sanctions regulations.

''As international allies and humanitarian partners mobilize to help those affected, I want to make very clear that U.S. sanctions in Syria will not stand in the way of life-saving efforts for the Syrian people,'' said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo.

''While U.S. sanctions programs already contain robust exemptions for humanitarian efforts, today Treasury is issuing a blanket General License to authorize earthquake relief efforts so that those providing assistance can focus on what's needed most: saving lives and rebuilding.''

The road to northwest Syria from Türkiye was damaged following two powerful earthquakes and that temporarily disrupted humanitarian assistance into quake-hit rebel-held areas.

The first United Nations aid made up of six trucks carrying medicines, blankets, tents and UN shelter kits crossed through the Bab al-Hawa crossing from Türkiye into northwest Syria on Thursday.

At least 17,674 people were killed and 72,879 others injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye earlier this week, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Thursday.

In Syria, more than 3,100 people have died from the earthquakes, according to figures compiled by Syria's Health Ministry and the Syrian White Helmets civil defense group.