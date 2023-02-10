News World Over 7,000 relief workers from 61 countries deployed in Türkiye

More than 7,000 relief workers from 61 countries are in Türkiye assisting in search and rescue efforts following Monday's earthquakes, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday.



A total of 97 countries have sent aid to Türkiye as well.



There are an overall 141,000 Turkish and foreign rescue workers on site, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. More than 76,000 people have been evacuated from the earthquake area, he said.



The search for survivors continues, despite dwindling hope.



The first quake hit early on Monday morning with a magnitude of 7.7. This was followed at midday by another quake with a magnitude of 7.6.



According to Turkish authorities, there have been over 1,000 aftershocks since then.





