New Zealand pledges another $1.9M in humanitarian aid for Türkiye, Syria

New Zealand on Friday announced an additional NZ$3 million (approximately $1.89 million) in humanitarian assistance to support relief efforts in Türkiye and Syria.

Acting Foreign Minister David Parker said in a statement that the latest announcement brings New Zealand's total humanitarian funding for the earthquake response to NZ$4.5 million (approximately $2.84 million).

"It is clear the earthquakes have been devastating for the people of Türkiye and Syria. New Zealand's thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those affected," Parker stated.

"(NZ) $2 million (about $1.26 million) will be delivered through the World Food Programme (WFP) in Türkiye, providing immediate relief for displaced families in an overwhelmingly challenging environment that is made worse by freezing temperatures," he added.

While NZ$1 million (about $631,500) will be provided to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for its response in Syria.

According to the acting minister, two fire and emergency support specialists are on the ground to help coordinate international search and rescue efforts in Türkiye.

"These individuals are working out of New Zealand as part of an international team. Based on advice from search and rescue personnel supporting the response coordination in Türkiye, our teams determined that they could effectively contribute remotely. Time zone differences mean this team can provide round the clock support for the response in Türkiye," Parker said.

- MALAYSIA SENDS 3RD HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE TEAM

Meanwhile, Malaysia dispatched its third humanitarian assistance team, made up of 38 Malaysian Armed Forces personnel, to Adiyaman, one of the worst-affected areas of two earthquakes in southern Türkiye, on Friday.

"Alhamdulillah, our close coordination with Turkish Ambassador @emirsyuksel enabled the deployment of our 3rd humanitarian assistance team, comprising 38 personnel from @MarkasATM [Malaysian Armed Forces] to Adiyaman, Turkiye in the early hours of 10 Feb via @MarkasATM A400 Special Aircraft," Foreign Minister Zambry Abd Kabir tweeted.

"The team is expected to set up and operate a Type-3 field hospital upon arrival. The aircraft is also carrying 44 tonnes of medical equipment & supplies. Our prayers and thoughts are with the victims of the earthquake, their family members and rescuers in these difficult moments," he added.

Two powerful earthquakes have caused close to 17,674 fatalities and 72,879 injuries in Türkiye, according to the latest official statistics made public on Friday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, were felt by 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.