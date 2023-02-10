NATO deploying shelters to earthquake-hit ally Türkiye

NATO members have agreed to deploy shelters to ally Türkiye to help provide accommodation for those left homeless by this week's devastating earthquakes, the alliance said on Friday.

The "semi-permanent" shelters are usually used by NATO forces as headquarters for military operations and exercises.

"NATO stands in strong solidarity with our ally Turkiye, and the deployment of these shelter facilities will help to save lives," said alliance secretary general Jens Stoltenberg.

The shelters can be equipped with a number of amenities including heating, power generators and medical treatment areas, NATO said.

The operation to deploy the shelters will be overseen by NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, US General Christopher Cavoli.

The quakes which struck Türkiye and neighbouring Syria early on Monday killed more than 22,000 people and have left hundreds of thousands homeless in freezing winter conditions.

NATO members and countries from across globe have already rushed to send rescue teams and aid to Türkiye.

The decision by the alliance to send help comes at a time when Türkiye has angered other NATO members by stalling the bids of Finland and Sweden to join.