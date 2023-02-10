Macron warns impossible to send Ukraine jets in coming weeks

French President Emmanuel Macron warned Friday that even if Ukraine's European allies decide to send Kyiv fighter jets they could not be sent in "the coming weeks".

"I'm not ruling anything out ... but that doesn't correspond to today's requirements" Macron said, after an EU summit in Brussels attended by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Ï exclude absolutely nothing," Macron told reporters in Brussels in the early hours of Friday at the end of a summit of EU leaders, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

But he said the current priority was to help Ukraine in the weeks and months ahead, and fighter jets could not be delivered in that timeframe.