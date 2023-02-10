EU pledges 'steadfast' support to Zelensky after summit visit

European Union leaders have assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of Europe's continued support in the war against Russia, but made few concrete commitments in a statement following a summit in Brussels.



"The European Union will stand by Ukraine with steadfast support for as long as it takes," read a statement adopted in the early hours of Friday.



"Russia's brutal war, which has lasted almost a full year, has brought immense suffering and destruction upon Ukraine and its people. Russia must stop this atrocious war immediately."



It also said it would look to increase "collective pressure" against Russia in close coordination and cooperation with partners. Anti-circumvention measures would also be reinforced.



However, leaders were more reserved on issues such as the use of frozen Russian funds being used for the reconstruction of Ukraine.



The European Union and its partners would be "stepping up its work" on this issue, in accordance with EU and international laws, the statement said.



The "considerable efforts" Ukraine had demonstrated towards the country's accession to the EU was praised by leaders.



"The European Union looks forward to working closely with Ukraine and supporting it in its efforts to fully meet all conditions. The European Council reiterates that Ukraine's future lies within the European Union."



Zelensky was a guest at the summit - only his second trip abroad since the war began - and had earlier pleaded with leaders for faster delivery of arms and more weapons, including fighter jets.



He continued his campaign for the creation of a tribunal to hold Russia accountable for its war in Ukraine, called for support for his peace plan, and urged the EU to impose more sanctions on Russia.



