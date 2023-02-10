Death of the head of the Jewish community and his wife in Antakya

The head of the Jewish community in the Turkish city of Antakya, Shaul Janoudi Oglu, and his wife, Tuna, died as a result of the earthquakes that struck southern Turkey.

On Friday, Anadolu Agency said that Shaul and his wife were trapped under the rubble after the collapse of their house in Antakya, in Hatay Province.

He explained that the search and rescue teams recovered the bodies of the couple from under the rubble, and they were later transported to Istanbul.

On Monday, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck southern Türkiye and northern Syria, followed hours later by another with a magnitude of 7.6 and hundreds of violent aftershocks, which left huge losses of lives and property in both countries.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared a state of emergency for a period of 3 months in the ten affected states, namely, Adana, Adi Yaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.











