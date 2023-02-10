Brazilian, Portuguese relief missions arrive in Türkiye

Brazilian and Portuguese relief missions have arrived in Türkiye which was hit by twin earthquakes early this week.

According to Brazilian private broadcaster G1, the Brazilian mission comprising 42 people including firefighters, civil defense, and health professionals as well as four rescue dogs arrived at the airport in the capital Ankara late Thursday.

It added that the plane carrying the mission also brought 10 tons of equipment including rescue machinery and various relief materials.

Furthermore, the Portuguese relief team announced late Thursday on social media that it arrived at the airport of the southern province of Adana, which is close to the quake-hit provinces.

They brought with them 13 tons of aid material and six rescue dogs.

At least 18,342 people were killed and 74,242 others injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, the country's disaster agency said.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Hatay, Kilis, and Malatya. Syria and Lebanon also felt the strong tremors.