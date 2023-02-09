Zelensky tells EU summit: No free Europe without free Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told European Union leaders in Brussels there was no free Europe without free Ukraine as he tours Europe to ask allies for more arms to fight Russia and push Kyiv's bid to join the Western bloc.

"Europe should not have gray zones, our whole continent should be open to European destiny," Zelenskiy told the 27 national EU leaders gathered for a summit in Brussels ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Unity of Europe is fundamental to security."

"Free Europe cannot be imagined without a free Ukraine," he said. "Europe is free, Europe will be free and Europe is united."



