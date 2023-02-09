UN to make flash appeal for quake-hit Türkiye early next week: Guterres

The United Nations will issue a flash appeal early next week to support humanitarian needs in Türkiye following the country's deadly earthquakes, the UN chief said Wednesday.

''We will be issuing early next week a flash appeal," Antonio Guterres told Anadolu after signing a book of condolence at the Turkish House in New York for the victims of the devastating quakes.

Guterres paid a visit to the Turkish Ambassador to the UN, Feridun Sinirlioğlu, to convey his condolences to the people of the earthquake-hit country.

He said he sent the UN emergency relief chief to Türkiye to assess the needs.

''Martin Griffiths is in Gaziantep. He will also go to Aleppo, and we are doing everything to mobilize the UN system,'' Guterres said.

''Naturally, in Türkiye, we have a solid capacity, even if this disaster is tremendous. In Syria, for instance, we still are in a war situation. But our solidarity with the people of Türkiye is total.''

He said he witnessed the enormous generosity and solidarity of the Turkish people for the millions of Syrian refugees when he served as the UN high commissioner for refugees.

''This generous population deserves now the same kind of solidarity, the same kind of commitments by the whole of the international community.'' Guterres said.

The death toll in Türkiye from Monday's massive earthquakes has risen to 12,391, according to Turkish authorities, with more than 62,000 injured.

Other provinces in southern Türkiye that were affected by the quakes are Gaziantep, Hatay, Osmaniye, Adıyaman, Malatya, Şanlıurfa, Adana, Diyarbakır and Kilis.