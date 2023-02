Scholz tells Zelensky allies will back Ukraine 'as long as necessary'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of enduring allied support, at talks hosted by France's Emmanuel Macron.

Scholz said that since Russia's invasion began a year ago, Germany and its partners had backed Ukraine "financially, with humanitarian aid and with weapons". "We will continue to do so as long as necessary," he told reporters.