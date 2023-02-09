Polish PM says NATO must act together on jets for Ukraine

Any decision on supplying fighter jets to Ukraine must be taken by NATO as a whole and Poland will not be the first to supply such aircraft, the Polish prime minister said on Thursday in Brussels ahead of a European Union summit.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged allies to send Kyiv combat aircraft to help it repel Russia's offensive, in an attempt to overcome Western reluctance to take that step.



"Our position is clear, we can only act within the entire formation of NATO," Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters. "We will not be the first ones to hand over the fighter jets, but we will respond positively, provided that those who have the most of these jets will be able to give them to Ukraine."



Morawiecki said that Poland did not have enough fighter jets to be the first to supply them to Ukraine, and that it could not take steps that would weaken its own security.



He also stressed the importance of further sanctions against Russia, and said that they would be agreed over the next two weeks.



"We must introduce very specific provisions that will show Russia that we are determined in the fight for victory," he said.