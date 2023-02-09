Greece decides to move forward with purchase of Israeli NLOS missiles

Greece has decided to move forward with the purchase of Israeli-made NLOS missiles, local media reported on Thursday.

The decision was taken during the latest meeting of the Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense, chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said Kathimerini daily.

Citing a council statement, the daily stressed that the Spike NLOS program will be implemented with the signing of contracts "in which increased participation of the domestic defense industry is envisaged."

It noted, however, that details of the domestic industry's contributions are not clear yet.

Greece recently signed multiple big-ticket arms agreements, including a deal for drones from Israel, Rafale jets from France, and upgrades to its F-16 fleet from the US.

Athens also approached Washington for the potential purchase of at least 20 F-35 stealth aircraft.

Türkiye has repeatedly warned Greece against indulging in a wasteful arms race, offering instead to resolve outstanding issues, including in the Aegean, Eastern Mediterranean, and Cyprus, through good-faith dialogue amid heightened tensions between the two countries.