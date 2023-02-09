China accuses US of 'information war' over balloon affair

Beijing has described the ongoing spying allegations from Washington as an "information war," following the shooting down of a Chinese balloon over the US.



"I think this is part of the information war the US is waging against China," Beijing Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday. The international community knows exactly who is in fact "the number one spy and surveillance empire," Mao added.



Earlier on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the balloon as part of a comprehensive surveillance operation by the Chinese.



"The United States was not the only target of this broader programme, which has violated the sovereignty of countries across five continents," Blinken said at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Washington. The US had exchanged information with dozens of countries about this, he said, without giving more concrete details.



The Foreign Ministry in Beijing repeated its account of the affair on Thursday. According to the statement, it was a civilian balloon that had accidentally entered US space due to force majeure, a legal term for uncontrollable events.



"Although we have repeatedly made it clear, the US used force to shoot it down, which is irresponsible," Mao said.



