Zelenskyy urges UK to send fighter jets to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday urged the UK government to send fighter jets to Ukraine.

In a surprise visit to the UK on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

During his address to the British parliament, he thanked the UK saying: "London has stood with Kyiv since day one and from the first seconds and minutes of the war."

Pointing to Former UK Premier Boris Johnson, Zelenskyy said: "Great Britain-you extended your helping hand when the world [had] not yet come to understand how to react. Boris, you go to others when it seemed absolutely impossible. Thank you."

He further said he will meet with King Charles later in Buckingham Palace, where he will convey "the gratitude for the support from all Ukrainians."

"In Britain, the King is an air force pilot. In Ukraine today, every air force pilot is a king," he said.

He said when he visited the UK parliament two years ago, he thanked the country "for delicious English tea."

"I will be leaving Parliament today, thanking you all in advance for powerful English planes," he added.

The Ukrainian president is also expected to visit Ukrainian troops that are training in the country.

King Charles will hold an audience with Zelenskyy as well, Buckingham Palace said.

Meanwhile, the UK announced new sanctions on Russia, targeting six entities and eight individuals, the Foreign Office said in a statement on Wednesday.