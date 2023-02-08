US CONDEMNS MALAWI OVER ANTI-CORRUPTION CHIEFS SUSPENSION

The US on Wednesday condemned Malawi over the suspension of the East African nation's anti-corruption watchdog agency.

"The Embassy of the United States of America is deeply concerned by the series of actions by the Government of Malawi that have severely damaged the credibility of its fight against corruption," the embassy said in a statement shared with Anadolu.

Martha Chizuma, director general of Malawi's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), was suspended on Jan. 2 by the office of the country's president and its Cabinet, citing court proceedings on two charges.

However, the highest court in the country overturned the suspension on Monday by granting an injunction to the decision, but Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda then submitted an application opposing the injunction.

The US Embassy said that with the latest application against the court order, Chizuma had been harassed by authorities for two months, as she was first arrested in December.

"This step seeks to reinstitute the action by the Secretary to the President and Cabinet to interdict the Director General (Chizuma)," it added.

The embassy urged the Malawian government to actively pursue the fight against graft and not seek to intimidate those championing anti-corruption efforts.

"We have actively engaged senior government officials to seek renewed commitment to the fight against corruption, but those efforts have not yielded results."

The embassy also underlined that the US' shared commitment to Malawi's development depended on trust that the southeastern African nation of about 18 million people would use public resources, including development funds, transparently, fairly, and with accountability.

"However, the recent actions undermine the credibility of the Government of Malawi's stated commitment to the fight against corruption," it said.

The case against Chizuma pertains to an ACB investigation against UK-based businessman Zuneth Sattar.

The agency is probing allegations that Sattar bribed 84 senior government individuals.

Chizuma's initial report accused 13 officials, including Vice President Saulos Chilima, of wrongful dealings with Sattar.

Last November, Chilima was arrested on allegations that he accepted money for awarding government contracts.

Chizuma first ran into trouble in January last year, when an audio clip was leaked in which she was heard divulging classified information on the investigation against Sattar.

With the intervention President Lazarus Chakwera, though, Chizuma avoided getting sacked.

She was arrested in December 2022 over the case but was released after the president's intervention.