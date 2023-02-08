UK announces fresh round of sanctions targeting Russia

The UK on Wednesday announced a new set of sanctions targeting Russia as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made his first visit to the country since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement a new round of sanctions on "Russian military and Kremlin elites" will be imposed.

"Ukraine has shown (Russian President Vladimir) Putin that it will not break under his tyrannical invasion. He has responded by indiscriminately striking civilian areas and critical national infrastructure across the country," he said.

"We cannot let him succeed. We must increase our support," he added. "I am determined, consistent with our laws, that Russia will have no access to the assets we have frozen until it ends, once and for all, its threats to Ukraine's territorial sovereignty and integrity."

The package targets IT companies, as well as manufacturers of military equipment such as drones and helicopter parts.

"A total of 8 individuals and 1 entity connected to nefarious financial networks that help maintain wealth and power amongst Kremlin elites," the statement said.

The UK said it has sanctioned over 1,300 individuals and entities that has ties with Kremlin.

Over £20 billion of trade in goods is now under full or partial sanction, and exports of machinery and transport equipment have decreased by 98% -- forcing them to desperately scrounge sub-par semiconductors from fridges and dishwashers to build military equipment, the statement said.