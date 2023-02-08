Scholz and Macron to meet Zelensky in Paris

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron plan to meet Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris on Wednesday evening after the Ukrainian president's visit to London, dpa has learnt.



Zelensky was in London on a surprise visit that including a speech to parliament and meetings with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III.



In London, Zelenksy thanked the British for their help in providing weapons and aid to fight off the Russian invasion, but he pressed for more, including fighter jets.



The NATO allies have yet to approve jets for Ukraine.