Police in Quebec believe that the bus driver who crashed his vehicle into a day care center earlier Wednesday, killing two children, did so deliberately but do not know why, they said.

"We think it's deliberate but we don't know the motive," said Pierre Brochet, chief of police in Laval, a suburb of Montreal.

The 51-year-old driver, who has been arrested on suspicion of homicide, had no prior criminal record, he added.