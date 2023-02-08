Pope Francis calls for aid for earthquake victims in Türkiye, Syria

Pope Francis on Wednesday issued a plea for assistance for the victims of two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye and affected Syria.

"I remain close with all my heart to the people affected by the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria. I continue to pray for those who have lost their lives, as well as the injured, family members, and rescuers," Francis said during the General Audience held every Wednesday.

"May our concrete aid sustain them in the midst of this appalling tragedy," Francis added.

Addressing those present, Pope made a call to pray "that these brothers and sisters of ours may move forward in the face of this tragedy."

At least 9,057 people were killed and 52,979 others injured when two powerful earthquakes hit Türkiye's southern and southeastern regions on Monday, according to the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan .

As the earthquakes affected a wider region, at least 2,802 people were killed and hundreds injured in nearby Syria, according to figures compiled by the regime's Health Ministry and Syrian Civil Defense.